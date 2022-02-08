Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Two arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. vehicle break-ins

James Devin Herndon and Elizabeth Locke Treanor
James Devin Herndon and Elizabeth Locke Treanor(Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are accused of breaking into vehicles in the Hawkswater community in Leland, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

James Devin Herndon, 26, and Elizabeth Locke Treanor, 22, both of Boiling Spring Lakes, have been charged in the case.

Herndon and Treanor are charged with:

  • 12 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle
  • 8 counts of misdemeanor larceny
  • larceny of a firearm
  • possession of a firearm by a felon

“Items stolen included purses, wallets, cash and coins, eye glasses, medications, and a gun,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “No vehicles were damaged in this incident.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to please lock your vehicles and remove valuables. If you must leave items of value in the vehicle, please secure them in a locked glove box or trunk.”

Boling Spring Lakes Pair Arrested for Multiple Vehicle B&Es Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office have...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old among four injured in Sunday shooting at memorial for homicide victim
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Investigation continues into death of two escaped inmates found dead following car chase that ended in Brunswick Co.
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Police respond to shooting at Breezewood Condominiums
Elijah Tariq Shepard
Man charged after firing gun at Waffle House in Wilmington

Latest News

Wilmington Sharks at Buck Hardee Field
Wilmington Sharks announce 2022 season schedule
Kathy Butler, a teacher at Williams Township Elementary, wants party items to make Read Across...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants party items to make Read Across America week fun
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records fewer than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number since Dec.
Debbie and Mike Baker remembering their late daughter Stephanie, who died from COVID...
‘I don’t want any more stories like this’: Mother sending message to pregnant women after daughter dies from COVID-19 complications