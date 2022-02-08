Two arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. vehicle break-ins

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are accused of breaking into vehicles in the Hawkswater community in Leland, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

James Devin Herndon, 26, and Elizabeth Locke Treanor, 22, both of Boiling Spring Lakes, have been charged in the case.

Herndon and Treanor are charged with:

12 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle

8 counts of misdemeanor larceny

larceny of a firearm

possession of a firearm by a felon

“Items stolen included purses, wallets, cash and coins, eye glasses, medications, and a gun,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “No vehicles were damaged in this incident.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to please lock your vehicles and remove valuables. If you must leave items of value in the vehicle, please secure them in a locked glove box or trunk.”

Boling Spring Lakes Pair Arrested for Multiple Vehicle B&Es Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office have... Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.