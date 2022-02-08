Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport waiting to be reunited with its family

PHOTOS: A teddy bear that was left at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is waiting for its family. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - Milwaukee’s airport needs your help trying to find the family of a teddy bear.

Airport officials say it likely belongs to a person traveling in or out of the city Jan. 4.

This particular teddy bear is extra special because it is given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.

While the stuffed animals waits for its family, it is enjoying the airport and has even made some new friends like Violet, another stuffed animal that has been left behind.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old among four injured in Sunday shooting at memorial for homicide victim
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Law enforcement: Two men who escaped from Tenn. jail died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds in Brunswick Co.
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Police respond to shooting at Breezewood Condominiums
Elijah Tariq Shepard
Man charged after firing gun at Waffle House in Wilmington

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing...
Company to build plant for electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Breonna Taylor case resumes with 1st questioning of jurors
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Amir Locke’s cousin arrested in probe that led to fatal raid
The owner of Fairytales Children's Bookstore in Nashville started a book drive after receiving...
Bookstore owner raises over 100 copies of ‘Maus’ for teachers after being banned in schools
FILE - Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and...
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride