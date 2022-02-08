Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sea Devils to host Military Appreciation Day at CFCC’s Schwartz Center

CFCC's Schwartz Center
CFCC's Schwartz Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sea Devils Athletics Men’s Basketball program will host Military Appreciation Day at Cape Fear Community College’s Schwartz Center on Saturday, February 13th at 3 p.m.

While taking on conference rival Spartanburg Methodist, the Sea Devils invite all local active-duty military, veterans, and their families to enjoy an afternoon of celebration and gratitude for their service.

“We are excited to invite veterans and military personnel from across our community to the Schwartz Center for this event. It’s our great privilege to be of service to the area military community,” said CFCC President Jim Morton.

During the event, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will perform alongside special guests from MCIEast and the Marine Corps Based Camp Lejeune Color Guard.

The event is held in partnership with Cape Fear Community College Veterans Services.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old among four injured in Sunday shooting at memorial for homicide victim
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Sheriff’s Office investigates alleged assault at Long Leaf Park
Police respond to shooting at Breezewood Condominiums
Elijah Tariq Shepard
Man charged after firing gun at Waffle House in Wilmington

Latest News

This Saturday will be the Cape Fear’s 5th Irish music festival known as Hooley.
Hooley Under the Bridge happening Saturday, Feb. 12
This Saturday will be the Cape Fear’s 5th Irish music festival known as Hooley.
This Saturday will be the Cape Fear’s 5th Irish music festival known as Hooley.
Josiah Heyer
Wilmington teenager on road to recovery after infection, surgeries
A group that supports schools receives $1.5 million gift from philanthropist
A group that supports schools receives $1.5 million gift from philanthropist