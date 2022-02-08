Sea Devils to host Military Appreciation Day at CFCC’s Schwartz Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sea Devils Athletics Men’s Basketball program will host Military Appreciation Day at Cape Fear Community College’s Schwartz Center on Saturday, February 13th at 3 p.m.

While taking on conference rival Spartanburg Methodist, the Sea Devils invite all local active-duty military, veterans, and their families to enjoy an afternoon of celebration and gratitude for their service.

“We are excited to invite veterans and military personnel from across our community to the Schwartz Center for this event. It’s our great privilege to be of service to the area military community,” said CFCC President Jim Morton.

During the event, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will perform alongside special guests from MCIEast and the Marine Corps Based Camp Lejeune Color Guard.

The event is held in partnership with Cape Fear Community College Veterans Services.

