Plans move forward for new HHS building in Pender County

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A project that was previously delayed by the pandemic is finally back on track in Pender County.

The Pender County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation from Health Director Carolyn Moser on Monday night, where they voted unanimously to take the next step in making sure the community’s health needs are best served.

“Obviously as we walk through the COVID pandemic, we learned a lot of the things we need to make progress on,” said Chairman David Piepmeyer. “We are obtaining new facilities and new equipment so we can better be able to serve our citizens.”

In her presentation Monday night, Moser said the designs for the new building account for the county’s projected growth over the next 20 years.

The current building is 60 years old, and Moser told county commissioners that the building’s repairs are costing too much to keep up.

Not only does the building house the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Social Services is currently housed there too. Right now, 105 county workers occupy their department in a building that is only designed to hold 60 people.

“Now we can allow those buildings to be restored, and we can take care of some of the issues we have in those buildings,” said Piepmeyer.

The county has money set aside for the project, with some of it coming from different federal government aids.

The board also approved a design plan for a new public library to be built in Hampstead, to keep up with the growth in that area. Piepmeyer says that these approved projects are much needed for the fast-growing county.

“I’m just really excited that we’re able to proceed with these two projects,” said Piepmeyer. “They will benefit our citizens and fruition. It’s been a long time coming and we are very excited to move forward.”

The new Health and Human Services building is expected to be completed in 2025.

