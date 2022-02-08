Forest Hills Global teacher named Rookie of the Year

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Forest Hills Global Elementary teacher Melissa Daria has been named the 2022 Rookie of the Year, New Hanover County Schools and the Wilmington Downtown Rotary Club announced Tuesday.

“With continued support and sense of belonging, Beginning Teachers will flourish, but most importantly, so will our students,” Daria said. “We want the absolute best for our students, families, and community. That success starts with taking care of and improving the retention of Beginning Teachers who serve the next generations to come. Our future is the little smiles that are hiding behind masks in our classrooms.”

The Wilmington Downtown Rotary Club and New Hanover County Schools have been honoring new teachers over the last six years.

“The Rookie of the Year Program provides beginning teachers an opportunity to be recognized and valued by the community and, as a result, encourages them to continue in the field of education,” the school system stated in a news release.

