First Alert Forecast: a gradual turn for the sunnier and warmer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mainly cloudy Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region but, unlike Monday, few if any raindrops will fall from the sky. Cross your fingers for a few lucky sun breaks to emerge! Also, expect temperatures to slowly swell to the lower and middle 50s amid light northwest breezes.

For the middle and latter parts of the week: a sunny high pressure system governs your First Alert Forecast and, though nights will remain chilly, daytime temperatures will respond nicely to the rays. Enjoy regular trips to the 60s. Rain chances will reenter the mix for the weekend: 10% Saturday, 40% Sunday, and 10% for Valentine’s Day.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your exact location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.