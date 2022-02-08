Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: a gradual turn for the sunnier and warmer

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a mainly cloudy Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region but, unlike Monday, few if any raindrops will fall from the sky. Cross your fingers for a few lucky sun breaks to emerge! Also, expect temperatures to slowly swell to the lower and middle 50s amid light northwest breezes.

For the middle and latter parts of the week: a sunny high pressure system governs your First Alert Forecast and, though nights will remain chilly, daytime temperatures will respond nicely to the rays. Enjoy regular trips to the 60s. Rain chances will reenter the mix for the weekend: 10% Saturday, 40% Sunday, and 10% for Valentine’s Day.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your exact location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old among four injured in Sunday shooting at memorial for homicide victim
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Tennessee law enforcement: Two men who escaped from jail confirmed deceased in Cape Fear area
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Police respond to shooting at Breezewood Condominiums
Elijah Tariq Shepard
Man charged after firing gun at Waffle House in Wilmington

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Feb. 7, 2022
First Alert Forecast: cold and damp night ahead before clearer and warmer conditions
Clouds will slowly decrease
Your First Alert Forecast for Mon. evening Feb. 7, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Feb. 7, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: rainy start to the work week
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Feb. 7, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Feb. 7, 2022