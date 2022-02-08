First Alert Forecast: clouds file out with sun and warmth on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with the ending to a mainly cloudy Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region but, unlike Monday, few if any raindrops will fall from the sky. Expect temperatures to slowly dive into the lower and middle 30s tonight. You will wake up to a cold start on your Wednesday, but milder temps are on the way!

For the middle and latter parts of the week: a sunny high pressure system governs your First Alert Forecast and, though nights will remain chilly, daytime temperatures will respond nicely to the rays. Enjoy regular trips to the 60s. Rain chances will reenter the mix for the weekend: 10% Saturday, 40% Sunday, and 10% for Valentine’s Day.

