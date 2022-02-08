COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants party items to make Read Across America week fun

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As teachers across America prepare for Read Across America week, an educator in Columbus County is hoping to get some help through DonorsChoose to make the annual event special.

Kathy Butler of Williams Township Elementary School in Whiteville is asking for supplies to make it a “Seussical Celebration.”

“We are requesting Dr. Seuss party items and treats for Read Across America week in March,” Butler says on the Donors Choose website. “We celebrate every year by dressing up, reading Dr. Seuss books, inviting guest readers from our community to come in, and have lots of fun doing Dr. Seuss themed work. We also eat green eggs and ham.”

Ms. Butler needs $291 to purchase the items. Once her project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the Dr. Seuss party items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Butler’s DonorsChoose project, click here.

