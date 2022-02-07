UNCW Cameron School of Business is offering free tax assistance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Cameron School of Business is offering free assistance both in-person and virtually through April 13 for those who need help with their 2021 tax returns.
This is part of the Internal Revenue Service-sponsored program known as Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).
“Taxpayers who earn less than $73,000 can prepare their federal and state(s) returns with free tax preparation software and receive in-person assistance at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship building at 803-G South College Road,” a news release from UNCW states.
Walk-in times are available on the following Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.:
- Feb. 5, 19, 26
- March 19, 26
- April 9
Walk-in times are available on the following Wednesdays from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
- Feb. 16
- March 2, 16, 30
- April 13
For more information or to schedule virtual appointments click here.
