UNCW Cameron School of Business is offering free tax assistance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Cameron School of Business is offering free assistance both in-person and virtually through April 13 for those who need help with their 2021 tax returns.

This is part of the Internal Revenue Service-sponsored program known as Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

“Taxpayers who earn less than $73,000 can prepare their federal and state(s) returns with free tax preparation software and receive in-person assistance at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship building at 803-G South College Road,” a news release from UNCW states.

Walk-in times are available on the following Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.:

Feb. 5, 19, 26

March 19, 26

April 9

Walk-in times are available on the following Wednesdays from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Feb. 16

March 2, 16, 30

April 13

For more information or to schedule virtual appointments click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.