Tennessee law enforcement: Two men who escaped from jail confirmed deceased in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two of three men who Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said escaped from a Tennessee jail last week were confirmed deceased in the Cape Fear Region on Monday.

According to a tweet from the SSCO in Tennessee, Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver “have been confirmed deceased in Wilmington, N.C.”

“Preliminary information indicates both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington,” the tweet states.

A third inmate, Johnny Brown, remains at large.

According to a press release from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the SBI is investigating after two men died following a law enforcement pursuit that spanned four counties, ending in Brunswick County.

WECT has reached to the SBI to confirm if the two deceased individuals found dead in the Cape Fear region after a car chase are the escaped inmates.

The three men reportedly escaped from the Sullivan County Jail on Friday.

According to WVLT, Carr was charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence. Sarver was charged with auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Brown faces charges for failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking.

