Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry to suspend service for one week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport-Fort Fisher Fisher will be suspending service for about one week starting the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 8.

NCDOT officials say that crews will be replacing the fender system at the Southport Terminal.

“During the replacement work, the crane barge Skyco will move into position at Southport to remove and replace the metal tubes and wooden bumpers that make up the fender system,” the NCDOT stated in a news release. “The replacement process is expected to take one week, dependent on weather and equipment conditions.

“The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route will resume its full schedule as soon as the work is complete.”

