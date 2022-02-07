New leaders instated at Southport Coast Guard

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary announced new leadership for Flotilla 10-05: Rich O’Donnell and Bob Kielley.

Southport resident O’Donnell is now the Flotilla Commander. He has been part of the Auxiliary since 2017 and previously was a Vice Flotilla commander.

“Our vessel examiners are doing inspections and we are looking to conduct as many inspections as possible in the weeks leading up to peak boating season. Boaters who want to schedule a safety check can do so by visiting our flotilla website, www.flotilla10-05.org,” O’Donnell said.

Bob Kielley (United States Coast Guard)

Kielley now takes the role of Flotilla Vice Commander. Since 2018, the St. James resident has held roles such as Secretary of Flotilla 10-05 and the Flotilla Staff Officer for human resources.

“We are confident that 2022 will be a great year for our flotilla, its members and all of our planned missions to the public.” Kielley said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.