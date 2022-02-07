ILM terminal to keep up with increase of passengers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As southeastern North Carolina continues to grow, the region’s main airport is trying to keep up.

The $68 million terminal expansion project adds new gates, new seating and new concessions for passengers flying in and out of Wilmington to enjoy. The change comes as thousands of people move into the area along with a bustling tourism and business travel industry coming through ILM.

The Wilmington Airport Authority says the expansion will lead to a lot of things: not only more passengers but more flight options and airlines coming to the airport.

“The airport has experienced significant growth in passenger numbers,” said WAA chairwoman Donna Girardot. “2019 was a milestone year for us as we served our millionth passenger. With all our growth and demand, expanding our terminal has been a top priority. We want to ensure ILM has the increased capacity to accommodate our current and future growth.”

The expansion allows the airport to serve up to 50 percent more travelers. Leaders say it’s good for the economy-- and it’s only the beginning.

“Recent economic development annnouncements from organizations like CIL Capital and Edgewater Ventures, who are both bringing their operations to our business park, prove that this is a place where businesses feel they can take root and thrive,” said New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman.

The plaza is named after Parks Griffin, a former Wilmington Airport Authority chairman.

“The fact that we are dedicating this space today to Parks Griffin would make him very uncomfortable,” said former New Hanover County commissioner Woody White. “Memorializing people who imagine what could be done inspires us to reimagine what we can do.”

The expansion will become a secure area Monday night. Tuesday morning, passengers will fly in and out of its gates for the first time.

