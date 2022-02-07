Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: rainy start to the work week

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Feb. 6, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a chilly and damp Monday across the Cape Fear Region as a weak low pressure system climbs the Carolina Coast. Gloomy clouds will deliver pockets of drizzle and rain. Rain amounts ought to be modest for most locations - a couple of tenths of an inch or so - but, if a few stray downpours manage to mix in, some spots could overperform with near or north of half an inch. Also expect temperatures to struggle through the 40s to, at most, lower 50s amid a nippy north breeze.

Look ahead to some drier, milder weather in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your exact location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Sheriff’s Office investigates alleged assault at Long Leaf Park
Lilliana Josephine Lemmond is about two feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and...
AMBER ALERT: Lilliana Lemmond abducted from Mecklenburg County
Police respond to shooting at Breezewood Condominiums
Police respond to shooting in Wilmington

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Feb. 6, 2022
First Alert Forecast: eyeing our next weather maker off the coast...
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Feb. 6, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Feb. 6, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Feb. 5, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Feb. 5, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Feb. 5, 2022
First Alert Forecast: chilly but dry weekend in store