First Alert Forecast: cold and wet night ahead before clearer and warmer conditions

By Claire Fry
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Monday! After a cold and damp day across the Cape Fear Region, expect temperatures to drop into the cold upper 30s with leftover rain possible throughout the overnight hours. Rain amounts ought to be modest for most locations - a couple of tenths of an inch or so - but, if a few stray downpours manage to mix in, some spots could over perform with near or north of half an inch.

Tomorrow, clouds will begin to clear out with temperatures back on the rise. A look ahead at your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your exact location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your always-free WECT Weather App.

