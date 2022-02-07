CFPUA responds to sewer overflow near Whiskey Creek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA crews responded to a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) Sunday in the 4200 block of Whitehurst Drive.

“At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, an area resident alerted CFPUA to a broken sewer line behind a CFPUA pump station near Whiskey Creek,” the utility stated in a news release. “CFPUA Collection System crews stopped the spill about 10:50 p.m.

“Although an assessment is ongoing, initial estimates were that less than 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater escaped into Whiskey Creek. Crews were able to divert some wastewater from the site of the spill using pump-and-haul operations, preventing additional wastewater from escaping into the creek. These efforts are ongoing and repairs to the broken sewer line are underway.”

CFPUA says it has reported the overflow to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

“CFPUA Environmental Management and Sustainability staff are sampling surface waters in the area to test for any water quality issues following the SSO,” the news release states.

