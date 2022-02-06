Police respond to shooting at Breezewood Condominiums

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search for a suspect is underway after police responded to a shooting Sunday at the Breezewood Condominium complex in Wilmington.

The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to 4100 Breezewood drive in reference to shots fired. They found several shell casings and damage on a building.

Police say no one was injured and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department or use the 411 tip line.

