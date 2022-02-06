Man charged after firing gun at Waffle House in Wilmington
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is charged after firing a gun at the Waffle House on Market Street in Wilmington early Sunday morning.
The Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. Sunday and detained six people at gunpoint. Officers determined that Elijah Tariq Sherard was shooting a gun into the air, but tossed it under a car before police arrived.
Police found a gun under a nearby car and found shell casings on Shepard as they searched him.
Shepard was charged with Discharging a Firearm in City Limits and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public. He was given an $800 secured bond.
