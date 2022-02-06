Hooley Under the Bridge happening Saturday, Feb. 12

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Saturday will be the Cape Fear’s 5th Irish music festival known as Hooley.

The annual event is taking place at Waterline Brewing in Wilmington on February 12 with events starting at 1:00 p.m. It supports the 22nd Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 12. It’s

Two bands will be featured in this year’s event, including Banna Band from Greensboro and Black Friday Celtic Band from the Grand Strand.

Banna Band is known for its high-energy, Celtic-inspired original and classic tunes. They’ve released two albums in recent years including “Cheers” and “Keep Closed.” It will be the band’s first time performing in Wilmington.

Black Friday Celtic Band is a family band that consists of law enforcement officers and teachers. Each member shares the desire to keep the traditions and culture of their Celtic ancestors alive in the Carolinas. They play a cross-genre of music that incorporates story-telling, and Gaelic.

Organizer say the Wilmington Police Pipes and Drums and the Walsh-Kelley Irish Dancers will also be featured in the events.

Attendees can participate in two contests: Irish Karaoke and Dress Like a Leprechaun.

