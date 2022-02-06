Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hooley Under the Bridge happening Saturday, Feb. 12

This Saturday will be the Cape Fear’s 5th Irish music festival known as Hooley.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Saturday will be the Cape Fear’s 5th Irish music festival known as Hooley.

The annual event is taking place at Waterline Brewing in Wilmington on February 12 with events starting at 1:00 p.m. It supports the 22nd Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 12. It’s

Two bands will be featured in this year’s event, including Banna Band from Greensboro and Black Friday Celtic Band from the Grand Strand.

Banna Band is known for its high-energy, Celtic-inspired original and classic tunes. They’ve released two albums in recent years including “Cheers” and “Keep Closed.” It will be the band’s first time performing in Wilmington.

Black Friday Celtic Band is a family band that consists of law enforcement officers and teachers. Each member shares the desire to keep the traditions and culture of their Celtic ancestors alive in the Carolinas. They play a cross-genre of music that incorporates story-telling, and Gaelic.

Organizer say the Wilmington Police Pipes and Drums and the Walsh-Kelley Irish Dancers will also be featured in the events.

Attendees can participate in two contests: Irish Karaoke and Dress Like a Leprechaun.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Employees at the Pacon facility say they had trouble going to work on Saturday as the scene...
Driver leads multiple agencies on police chase
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Sheriff’s Office investigates alleged assault at Long Leaf Park
The Zieglers were shocked to learn the man they paid $80,000 to build their pool did not have a...
WECT Investigates: Couple spends nearly $80k for botched pool install, learns contractor is unlicensed
Paitin Fields died on Nov. 16, 2017
“Giving up is not an option.” Local leaders react to arrest in Paitin Fields’ murder case

Latest News

Wilson Center welcomes new hanging sculpture
A new art exhibit is on display at the Wilson Center
Cape Fear Museum creates new online database.
‘It’s this glimpse into humanity’: Cape Fear Museum creates new online database
Wilmington hosts family movie nights for Black History Month
MLK Center is hosting Black History movies in February
New book highlights railroad history in southeastern North Carolina
New book highlights railroad history in southeastern North Carolina