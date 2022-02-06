First Alert Forecast: rain chances remain near zero until...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Following the passage of a moisture-rich cold front, I’m sure you noticed weekend temperatures are noticeably cooler than their weekday counterparts. Today be very similar to yesterday with highs capped in the chilly lower 50s. An offshore wave of low pressure will sponsor growing rain odds for tonight and into Monday, but the balance of the week will feature chances that are slim-to-none.

For much of next week temperatures will grow near seasonable levels. Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days and stay abreast of forecast refinements with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.