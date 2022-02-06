AMBER ALERT: Lilliana Lemmond abducted from Mecklenburg County

MINT HILL, N.C. (WECT) - Police are looking for a one-year-old girl, missing out of Mint Hill in Mecklenburg County.

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond is about two feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing white pajamas with pink animals on them.

She was allegedly taken by Jeremy Scott Lemmond, 39. He’s six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen in Mint Hill but authorities are unsure where they could be headed. He’s believed to be driving a Black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.

