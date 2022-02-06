Senior Connect
AMBER ALERT: Lilliana Lemmond abducted from Mecklenburg County

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond is about two feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last wearing white pajamas with pink animals on them.(NCDPS)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WECT) - Police are looking for a one-year-old girl, missing out of Mint Hill in Mecklenburg County.

She was allegedly taken by Jeremy Scott Lemmond, 39. He’s six feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen in Mint Hill but authorities are unsure where they could be headed. He’s believed to be driving a Black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC license tag number JBV6840.

