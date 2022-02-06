Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in North Carolina for abducted 1-year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for Liliana Lemmond, 1, from Mint Hill, North Carolina.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Liliana Lemmond, 1, from Mint Hill, North Carolina.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Liliana Lemmond, 1, from Mint Hill, North Carolina.

Liliana is about 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. Liliana also has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white pajamas with blue and pink animals.

Police say she was abducted by Jeremy Lemmond, 39. Lemmond is a white male. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. Lemmond has brown hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with North Carolina license plate JBV6840.

Anyone with any information regarding this abduction can call the Mint Hill Police Dept immediately at 704-889-2231 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Employees at the Pacon facility say they had trouble going to work on Saturday as the scene...
Driver leads multiple agencies on police chase
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Sheriff’s Office investigates alleged assault at Long Leaf Park
Paitin Fields died on Nov. 16, 2017
“Giving up is not an option.” Local leaders react to arrest in Paitin Fields’ murder case
The Zieglers were shocked to learn the man they paid $80,000 to build their pool did not have a...
WECT Investigates: Couple spends nearly $80k for botched pool install, learns contractor is unlicensed

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Elizabeth the Steadfast: Queen marks 70 years on throne
Lilliana Josephine Lemmond is about two feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has blonde hair and...
AMBER ALERT: Lilliana Lemmond abducted from Mecklenburg County
Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19...
US death toll from COVID-19 pandemic passes 900,000
A man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018 received a sentence...
Families mourn victims in sentencing of Waffle House shooter