NCDOT holds outreach workshop for small businesses

NCDOT held their Division 3 meeting in Castle Hayne on Saturday.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As many small businesses have struggled the last couple of years, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is trying to change that.

“One thing for small businesses, coming in and working with the DOT gives them an opportunity to expand their business, to keep their business flowing,” said Assistant Division Construction Engineer Trevor Carroll. “And we really want to partner with those firms.”

NCDOT held a workshop at their Division 3 location in Castle Hayne on Saturday afternoon, giving more information on how businesses can get involved with their department. Their main goal is to not only reach out to small business owners, but also women and minority owned businesses.

“If you don’t get out there you’re going to be in the ‘good ole boy network’,” said Equal Opportunity Contractor Compliance Officer Peggie Simpson. “So, if you get in there and you let people see you and know what you’re doing, that’s a better opportunity for you.”

Simpson works to make sure that all minorities and women are represented in the field, and encourages everyone to get their name out there in the business world.

“People do business with people they know,” Simpson said. “Attend the outreaches, never give up, and keep it moving.”

The presentation covered everything from road maintenance, mowing, road construction, and landscaping contracts. All apart of NCDOT’S efforts for the Business Outreach Initiative.

“Our infrastructure is critical to all of us,” said Carroll. “Folks going to school, having goods and services transported for our use as consumers, so it really matters to us. And we want folks to partner with us to have that same desire to help and to serve.”

Their next meeting for even divisions, such as Bladen and Columbus counties, will be held on February 19th in Lumberton.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

