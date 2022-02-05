“Giving up is not an option.” Local leaders react to arrest in Paitin Fields’ murder case

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Over four years after Paitin Fields was killed, her uncle, David Prevatte, has been charged with her murder.

[Paitin Fields’ uncle charged in her murder]

Members of the New Hanover Chapter of the National Black Leadership Caucus have spent the years following Fields’ death calling for justice.

“We are grateful and overwhelmed that someone is potentially held accountable in this case,” said Sonya Patrick, chair of the local chapter of the caucus.

Prevatte was named a suspect in the case in 2018. At that time, he was in jail on unrelated charges, but released in January of 2020. Activists want to know why it took investigators so long to make an arrest.

“I would like to know, why did it take so long?” asked Dorian Cromartie, first vice-chair of the caucus’ local chapter. “Especially if he was the only person suspected of committing the crime. He could have easily done it again.”

Still, community leaders plan to continue the fight for justice and want to make sure that what happened to Fields never happens again.

“We have to move forward for our youth like Paitin and we will continue to be her voice for justice because giving up is not an option,” said Patrick. “Where there is no justice, there will be no peace.”

While Patrick wishes it did not take more than four years to make an arrest in this case, she and fellow leaders hope that the case can be closed soon.

“We know it took a long time but through this path we learned that justice is more of a journey, not a destination,” said Josiah Bennetone, executive coordinator of the southeastern region of the caucus.

Patrick says they will not give up the fight for justice and is overwhelmed by the support the community has shown over the years since Fields’ death.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.