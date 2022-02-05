First Alert Forecast: chilly but dry weekend in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday! Following the passage of a moisture-rich cold front, weekend temperatures will be noticeably cooler than their weekday counterparts. Expect highs to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s Saturday and Sunday with a trip to the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday night.

For much of next week temperatures will hover near seasonable levels. An offshore wave of low pressure will sponsor growing rain odds for Monday, but the balance of the week will feature chances that are slim-to-none.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

