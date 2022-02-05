Senior Connect
Driver leads multiple agencies on police chase

Employees at the Pacon facility say they had trouble going to work on Saturday as the scene blocked one entrance.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - A police chase came to an end in front of the Pacon manufacturing plant in Navassa Saturday morning.

Details are limited, but employees at the Pacon facility say they had trouble going to work on Saturday as the scene blocked one entrance. Multiple agencies were involved.

It’s unclear what led to the chase or if anyone was injured during the incident.

Authorities cleared the scene on S. Navassa Road by 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

