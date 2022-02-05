Senior Connect
Delta’s CEO repeats call for ‘no-fly’ list from Justice Department

In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Bastian praises the department for increasing prosecution of such travelers.(Source: Delta Air Lines)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:31 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - The CEO of Delta Air Lines is asking the Justice Department to create a no-fly list for passengers convicted of unruly behavior.

In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Bastian praises the department for increasing prosecution of such travelers.

He asks the department to ban passengers from flying on commercial carriers if they’re convicted of illegal behavior on a flight.

Right now, a “no-fly” list only exists for preventing terrorism.

The Federal Aviation Administration says last year was the worst on record for rowdy passengers.

Driving the increase, are passengers who become aggressive with flight attendants over mask requirements.

Bastian’s letter comes the same week Delta kicked off two passengers who were unruly on an Atlanta-bound flight.

President Joe Biden has asked the Justice Department to address the rise of violence on airplanes.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said a “no-fly” list for unruly passengers should be on the table.

