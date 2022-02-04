World Cancer Day: Cancer surgeon on preventative measures, seeing later stages of cancer amid COVID-19 pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s hard to find a family that has not known the pain that caner causes.

Like many things, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted cancer diagnoses and treatments.

“Right now in terms of people getting delayed to access to their screening or not wanting to go to their doctor or ‘COVID is in the hospital, we don’t want to get things worked up’ and unfortunately we’re seeing later stages of cancer right now,” said Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Center surgeon Dr. Michelle Fillion. “I can’t stress enough of the early screening and understanding that 1 in 3 patients will develop cancer, so just being aware of your own body and changes that are happening. Reach out to your primary care doctor or a specialist to undergo those screening studies.”

Doctors are urging everyone to get checked regularly and pay attention to any of those abnormal changes.

Dr. Fillion says some of those changes to look out for are changes with your skin, abnormal bleeding, drastic weight loss, or vision changes.

More recently people in their 30′s and 40′s are urged to get checked regularly because of the increase in diagnoses in younger people.

As for preventative measures, limiting red meat in your diet, lowering alcohol consumption, exercising frequently and wearing sunscreen anytime you are outside can help lower your risk of developing cancer in the future.

The ongoing blood shortage is still having a big impact on cancer patients.

“We have had to decrease our threshold of transfusion requirements and allowing patients to be anemic for a little bit longer, but it really is a problem whether they have lymphomas, or any blood disorders. We have to be more cognizant that we may not be able to give them as much transfusions as we would normally give, so that really has had an effect on the surgical management as well as the outpatient management of the patient,” Dr. Fillion said.

