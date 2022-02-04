Wilson Center welcomes new hanging sculpture

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dorothy Gillespie’s 28-piece sculpture, Hanging Starbursts, has been placed in the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College.

The new installation joins three others by Gillespie: Entrance to the Enchanted Castle, Festival of Sound and Gold Panels with Ribbons. Hanging Starbursts and Gold Panels with Ribbons were loaned to the center by the Dorothy M. Gillespie Foundation for the next three to five years.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the installation at the Wilson Center, and the perfect location for my mother’s Hanging Starbursts where children and adults can admire her art,” said Gary Israel.

Gillespie was a prolific 20th-century artist who worked extensively with painted aluminum arrangements. Her art has been displayed in places such as the Rockefeller Center, Epcot Center, United States Mission to the United Nations, and the Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts.

