Wilmington teenager on road to recovery after infection, surgeries

Josiah Heyer
Josiah Heyer(Perry Heyer)
By Zach Solon
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Josiah Heyer is a standout 13-year-old boy. He stands six-foot-four, weighs over 280 pounds, and his skills on the football field are, unsurprisingly, superb. Now, however, Josiah is in the hospital fighting off a bacterial infection that has spread to his brain.

Josiah had just returned from Texas- where he played among the best middle-school football players in the country and attended a College Football Playoff game- when he started getting headaches and, eventually, had trouble walking.

“His face completely swollen up,” said Josiah’s father, Perry. “Like. the top of his eyelid was all the way down to the top of his cheek bone.”

Josiah was diagnosed with facial cellulitis at the beginning of January. After a few weeks on medication, the swelling in his face went down but his headaches got worse.

“You have moments where it was the regular Josiah, the happy kid,” Perry said. “But then you’d have moments where he was crying and in tears just because of the way his head would hurt.”

Last week, Josiah’s parents rushed him to the hospital after he said he had lost feeling in his left leg. He was quickly airlifted to UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill.

“He came up and as he was walking down the hallway there was a look on his face. He wasn’t there. It just wasn’t Josiah,” said Perry.

It is every parent’s worst nightmare. Josiah’s mother, Demetria, says it was hard for her to understand what was happening to her son.

“Being here and seeing him in that bed it was surreal to me,” Demetria said. “It took me a long time, it took me a while to get myself together.”

Doctors say a bacterial infection had spread to Josiah’s brain. He has had four surgeries in less than a week, a shock that the strong young man cannot comprehend.

“To go from the highs, like, you’re 13 years old and you already have recruiters reaching out to you, and, to not being able to walk and knowing that something isn’t right,” Perry said. “I think it was the second night we were here he just turned over and he was like ‘I don’t understand how I’m even in the situation.’”

Now, with his condition stabilized, Josiah is on the road to recovery. He hopes one day to get back onto the football field.

“He very much wants to get back to sports and, talking to the doctors, that is a realistic thing,” Perry said. “Obviously not next week, not next month, but we got a road ahead of us.”

Josiah’s family is overwhelmed by the support they have received from the community. Perry says Thursday was one of Josiah’s “best days” since he arrived at the hospital and hopes his son will make a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

