UNCW men lose at Elon 78-65, winning streak snapped at 12

ELON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team had its’ school-record winning streak snapped at 12 Thursday night when they came up short at Elon 78-65. The loss dropped the Seahawks’ to 15-6 overall, and 9-1 in the CAA, which is still good for first-place.

One of the main differences in the game was the teams’ shooting. UNCW shot 34 percent from the field, while the host Phoenix hit 59 percent of their shots, including hitting 75 percent in the second half.

The teams battled to a 31-31 tie at halftime, and the Seahawks trailed by just two at 55-53 with 6:27 left in the game. But a 16-7 run over the next five minutes, fueled by two key three-pointers, led the Phoenix on to the victory.

Jaylen Sims led the Seahawks with 18 points before fouling out late in the contest. Darius Burford led all scores with 27 points for Elon, who improved to 7-16, 4-6 in the CAA.

Head Coach Takayo Siddle’s Seahawks will now try to rebound when they travel to William and Mary on Saturday.

