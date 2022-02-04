Senior Connect
Positive test rate drops to 6-week low in North Carolina

(WGEM)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases has dropped in the state, reaching a nearly 6-week low.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday the positive test rate now stands at 21%. The last time it was that low was on December 27th at 17.8%.

New cases dropped to 12,385 on Friday, continuing a downward trend seen since mid-January.

On Friday, the number of people in the hospital with the virus dropped to 4,490. That number has been declining since it peaked on January 26th at 5,206.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

