Positive test rate drops to 6-week low in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases has dropped in the state, reaching a nearly 6-week low.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday the positive test rate now stands at 21%. The last time it was that low was on December 27th at 17.8%.

New cases dropped to 12,385 on Friday, continuing a downward trend seen since mid-January.

On Friday, the number of people in the hospital with the virus dropped to 4,490. That number has been declining since it peaked on January 26th at 5,206.

