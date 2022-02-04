Senior Connect
Pender Co. Sheriff to give update today on murder of Paitin Fields

Autopsy results show five-year-old Paitin Fields died from strangulation and was also a victim of sexual abuse. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the murder investigation of Paitin Fields.

WECT will livestream the news conference at https://www.wect.com/livestream/.

More than four years after Fields’ death, no one has been formally charged with the child’s murder.

The 5-year-old was rushed to Pender Memorial Hospital on Nov. 13, 2017, and was unconscious as she entered the emergency department, according to an autopsy report. She was later transferred to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where an exam revealed evidence of a sexual assault.

She died three days later on Nov. 16., 2017. The autopsy report concluded that Fields was strangled and was the victim of sexual abuse.

While no one has been formally charged in connection with Fields’ death, her uncle, David Wesley Prevatte, was publicly named as a suspect in her murder on June 22, 2018, when he was charged with threatening the life of the lead investigator in the case.

At the time, Prevatte was in the Pender County Jail on unrelated charges which he ultimately pleaded guilty to. He was released from prison in January 2020 after serving approximately ten months.

In a jailhouse interview, Prevatte denied killing Paitin. He acknowledged that he was the one who found Paitin unresponsive and apparently seizing the morning she was taken to the hospital, but said his innocence was demonstrated by his rendering aid to the child.

