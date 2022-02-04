Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC Supreme Court declares legislative and congressional maps unconstitutional

The North Carolina Supreme Court said the maps are an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander
The North Carolina Supreme Court said the maps are an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Supreme Court voted to strike down the legislative and congressional maps Friday.

According to a tweet by Attorney General Josh Stein, the Supreme Court, “struck down the legislative and congressional maps as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.”

Stein added that the maps violate a voter’s fundamental right to vote.

“Partisan gerrymandering is offensive to democracy; it’s also contrary to our fundamental constitutional rights,” said Stein in a tweet.

NC Supreme Court hears redistricting case arguments, expert weighs in

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Emergency and law enforcement officials are on the scene after getting reports of a suspicious...
‘Bomb Squad’ neutralizes device found in suspicious package along Cape Fear River
N.C. safeguarding nearly $1 Billion in unclaimed property
North Carolina has nearly a billion in unclaimed cash. How to see if some of it is yours!
Autopsy results show five-year-old Paitin Fields died from strangulation and was also a victim...
Paitin Fields’ uncle charged in her murder
The Zieglers were shocked to learn the man they paid $80,000 to build their pool did not have a...
WECT Investigates: Couple spends nearly $80k for botched pool install, learns contractor is unlicensed

Latest News

This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.
NC Supreme Court hears redistricting case arguments, expert weighs in
Birth control. Picture good for 30 day use from 5-28-2021.
North Carolina bill to allow birth control without prescription
NC redistricting map
Governor, Attorney General call on Supreme Court to overturn voting maps
NC legislature votes to move primaries to June 7
NC legislature votes to move primaries to June 7