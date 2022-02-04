NC Supreme Court declares legislative and congressional maps unconstitutional
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Supreme Court voted to strike down the legislative and congressional maps Friday.
According to a tweet by Attorney General Josh Stein, the Supreme Court, “struck down the legislative and congressional maps as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.”
Stein added that the maps violate a voter’s fundamental right to vote.
“Partisan gerrymandering is offensive to democracy; it’s also contrary to our fundamental constitutional rights,” said Stein in a tweet.
