NC Supreme Court declares legislative and congressional maps unconstitutional

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Supreme Court voted to strike down the legislative and congressional maps Friday.

According to a tweet by Attorney General Josh Stein, the Supreme Court, “struck down the legislative and congressional maps as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.”

Stein added that the maps violate a voter’s fundamental right to vote.

“Partisan gerrymandering is offensive to democracy; it’s also contrary to our fundamental constitutional rights,” said Stein in a tweet.

