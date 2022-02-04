NC Emergency Management sends strike teams to assist with emergency calls

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover County received ambulance support Thursday to assist with an increased volume of emergency calls and long wait times at area hospitals.

The North Carolina Office of Emergency Services and North Carolina Emergency Management sent the strike teams to southeastern North Carolina. The staffed ambulances will be in service until February 13, 2022.

New Hanover and Brunswick counties each received two strike teams. Pender County received one.

Pender’s team will be assigned to the west side of Pender County but central so they can go where needed.

“We have seen a significant increase in EMS calls,” said Division Chief Stacey Wright in a news release. “Pender EMS & Fire joined with New Hanover and Brunswick counties to request assistance from NCOEMS due to call volumes and extended wait times at the ER.”

Pender EMS & Fire has not missed an emergency medical service call, but the extra crew gives the Pender EMS crews a chance to respond to the next call without delays.

Wright said that the administration of Pender EMS and Fire is extremely proud of the staff’s dedication since the increase in call volume, long hospital wait times, and COVID 19 calls began.

“On average one fourth of our calls each day could be COVID related,” said Wright. “The hospital has been extremely busy and sometimes our crews wait on average 3.5 hours. That means they are out of the area for a substantial length of time. Having the one extra crew will help us considerably.”

With the delays at the hospital lasting so long due to the lack of hospital movement of patients, the additional strike team will make an impact on daily operations.

“We appreciate the assistance,” said Wright. “It gives our crews a chance to catch their breath.”

These strike teams are in addition to the ambulances previously deployed to North Carolina on January 4, 2022.

“We continue to find and deploy every available resource to deal with this surge of COVID-19 from the Omicron variant,” said Susan Kansagra, Senior Deputy Director for the Division of Public Health. “Our hospitals continue to deal with near-record levels of patients, and this federal support is one of many levers we are using to meet demand.”

If the state’s offices of emergency management and emergency services feel there is a continued demand for assistance, they have the option of reauthorizing the teams for an additional stay.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.