Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, indictment says

By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - Jason Starr gave his brother a motorcycle, and in exchange, Darin Starr killed Jason’s former wife, an Enterprise, Alabama, schoolteacher with whom he had been involved in a bitter divorce case.

The murder-for-hire allegation is in a federal grand jury indictment unsealed this week, WTVY reported.

While Jason Starr was arrested on Dec. 7, brother Darin is on the lam as reward money multiplies. He had not publicly been named as a suspect until Wednesday.

“Let’s go find him; let’s get him,” Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton said Thursday, as he announced $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to Darin Starr’s apprehension, the latest bump coming this week from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, who offers $10,000.

Jason Starr, always a suspect, gave his brother, who lived in Texas, a 2016 Triumph motorcycle and cash to kill his former wife with whom he had four children, per the federal indictment.

Sara Starr died in November 2017 as she left home, bound for Harrand Creek Elementary School, where she taught fourth grade.

Coworkers who became concerned about her absence found Sara Starr’s body in her driveway.

Almost immediately, per sources, investigators interviewed Jason Starr, who provided them with an alibi — he had been eating at a café when the murder occurred — making the case against him more challenging.

Jason Starr filed for divorce in 2015, citing an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.

Sara Starr was shot only days after he was served with divorce-related court documents that ordered $2,550 monthly deducted from his paychecks.

Sutton declined to discuss specifics of the investigation when he spoke to reporters on Thursday but admitted the case has been frustrating at times. He commends Coffee County investigators with their perseverance.

Jason Starr is free on his personal recognizance, awaiting trial, but required to wear an ankle monitor.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder-for-hire charges and has a pending sex abuse case involving a young child in Coffee County.

Darin Starr, a Texas resident, has ties to Arizona and other areas of the country.

Tips regarding his possible whereabouts can be submitted to the FBI tip line, 800-CALL-FBI, online or with any law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Emergency and law enforcement officials are on the scene after getting reports of a suspicious...
‘Bomb Squad’ neutralizes device found in suspicious package along Cape Fear River
N.C. safeguarding nearly $1 Billion in unclaimed property
North Carolina has nearly a billion in unclaimed cash. How to see if some of it is yours!
The Zieglers were shocked to learn the man they paid $80,000 to build their pool did not have a...
WECT Investigates: Couple spends nearly $80k for botched pool install, learns contractor is unlicensed
The suspect was apprehended near Mount Horeb Church
Police arrest Fayetteville man accused of robbing Elizabethtown bank

Latest News

FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right,...
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke was ‘executed’ by Minneapolis police
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland,...
Expert panel backs Moderna shots after full US approval
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation
View of the Koningshaven Bridge, known as De Hef, (The Lift), in Rotterdam, Netherlands,...
Yacht reportedly built for Bezos too big for Dutch bridge