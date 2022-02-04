Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Spring tease before Winter chill returns

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Feb. 3, 2022...
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday. Your First Alert Forecast features a change from warm to cold with growing odds for rain. Keep your WECT Weather App handy and set it to your location to give yourself the best chance to gracefully navigate the twists and turns.

Ahead of a cold front, Friday will have a balmy temperature breakdown reminiscent of Thursday with inland 70s and coastal 60s despite gloomy skies. Sea fog is possible once again. Keep your umbrella handy for the possibility of a stray morning shower and an even greater likelihood for evening rain.

Following the front, brace for colder weekend temperatures: 30s and 40s for most hours. An offshore wave of low pressure will sponsor lingering clouds and perhaps a few patches of rain; much of the new data has shifted the more enhanced rain odds to Monday.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days and stay abreast of forecast refinements with your WECT Weather App.

