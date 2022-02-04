Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: rain chances ramp up this evening, winter returns for the weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Feb. 4, 2022
By Eric Davis
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday afternoon. Your First Alert Forecast features a change from warm to cold with growing odds for rain. Keep your WECT Weather App handy and set it to your location to give yourself the best chance to gracefully navigate the twists and turns.

Ahead of a cold front, this afternoon will have a balmy temperature breakdown reminiscent of Thursday with inland 70s and coastal 60s despite gloomy skies. Sea fog is possible once again. Keep your umbrella handy for the possibility of a stray morning shower and an even greater likelihood for evening rain.

Following the front, brace for colder weekend temperatures: 30s and 40s for most hours. An offshore wave of low pressure will sponsor lingering clouds and perhaps a few patches of rain; much of the new data has shifted the more enhanced rain odds to Monday. For much of next week temperatures will hover near seasonable levels.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days and stay abreast of forecast refinements with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Emergency and law enforcement officials are on the scene after getting reports of a suspicious...
‘Bomb Squad’ neutralizes device found in suspicious package along Cape Fear River
N.C. safeguarding nearly $1 Billion in unclaimed property
North Carolina has nearly a billion in unclaimed cash. How to see if some of it is yours!
The Zieglers were shocked to learn the man they paid $80,000 to build their pool did not have a...
WECT Investigates: Couple spends nearly $80k for botched pool install, learns contractor is unlicensed
The suspect was apprehended near Mount Horeb Church
Police arrest Fayetteville man accused of robbing Elizabethtown bank

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Feb. 4, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Feb. 4, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Feb. 4, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Spring tease before Winter chill returns
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Feb. 3, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: mild for now but a much colder weekend ahead, several shower chances ahead
Chance of rain and storms late Friday
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Feb. 3, 2022