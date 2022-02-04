Emergency officials investigate after person reports suspicious package along Cape Fear River

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement and emergency officials are on the scene in Pender County after a person who was walking by the Cape Fear River spotted a suspicious package Thursday evening.

The package turned up on the edge of the Cape Fear River near Millers Pond Park, off Hwy 117 south of Rocky Point.

According to officials on the scene, the device is not near any buildings or structures.

Emergency officials are investigating and are trying to determine the best course of action.

The Cape Fear Regional Special Team Bomb Unit (bomb squad) has been called in to assist with the investigation.

WECT has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

