Coastal Carolina Curling Club aims to build dedicated facility in Leland

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Curling might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about the beach, but the Coastal Carolina Curling Club is working to take the sport to the next level.

Winter means hockey at the Wilmington Ice House, but underneath the sliding pucks and skates, the blue and red rings under the ice serve as a reminder of the other sports the ice rink is home to, like curling.

The sport originated in Scotland, and is similar to shuffleboard on ice.

The Coastal Carolina Curling Club has been meeting for more than a decade. Its one of three curling clubs in the state, and its the only one without their own dedicated facility.

Even though the Wilmington Ice House is their home, they want a place to call their own.

”Most of the time, curling is a winter sport. We, ironically, curl in the spring and summer in this area. It’s the only time we can get ice time, so to have a dedicated facility thats specific to curling means we’d be able to grow the sport,” said Tim Myers of the Coastal Carolina Curling Club.

They’ve already bought property in Leland and they’re working now to sweep donors off their feet and raise the remaining money to build a new home for the club.

The facility would be specially suited for their needs, down to the ice, which is very different than the smooth surface needed for hockey and skating. Each time the club practices, they must freeze their gear into place and transform the ice from a sheet of glass into the pebbled surface that allows their stones to glide with less friction.

“Its called a ‘pebbler’, we use what’s basically a sprinkler head on a watering can and we walk backwards and cover the ice,” explained Myers.

The Leland location would also allow the club to grow their membership and give people a gentle push toward both a new sport, and new friends.

“I’ve never seen anything but smiles when they’re all here. They’ve been nice enough to let a lot of us try it, and I’ll tell you, it’s harder than it looks,” said Ice House Youth Hockey Director Tim McKeag. “The curling group really knows how to have fun.”

Myers says the sport has allowed him to travel and meet people from all over the world, and he knows the new Brunswick County facility could be big for the next generation of curlers.

”The social aspect is probably the biggest part of the sport, it’s one of you sports that after you finish your game you go down and sit with the other team. We do what’s called ‘broom stacking,’ where the winning team buys the first round of drinks for losing team,” said Myers. “With the Olympics coming up, we know that everyone’s gonna be watching curling and hey, maybe we can spark a dream in a 10 or 12-year old kid and get them here on the ice.”

So far they’ve raised about half of their $150,000 goal. If you’re interested in helping them hit their target, you can donate here on their website.

According to their website, corporate donations and sponsorships are available as well. Please email info@coastalcurling.com for more information.

