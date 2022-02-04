Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Attempted robber with gun falls through ceiling of bank, leaves when he can’t open vault

Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.
Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.(Newscastle Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state are searching for the suspect of a bizarre attempted bank robbery.

Police in Newcastle said they were called Jan. 3 to investigate a hole that was cut in the roof of Key Bank. Authorities suspected that someone tried – and failed – to get inside the bank over the weekend, but that the suspect left.

Employees who had been inside the bank for more than four hours that day had not heard anything in the ceiling to indicate someone was hiding in it. The roof was patched, and a burglary report was taken.

Police in Newcastle said they were called Jan. 3 to investigate this hole that was cut in the...
Police in Newcastle said they were called Jan. 3 to investigate this hole that was cut in the roof of Key Bank.(Newscastle Police)

However, hours later, a person fell through the ceiling. Police said the suspect was likely hiding there for more than 13 hours.

The suspect, who was armed with a gun, then tied up three employees with zip ties and demanded money from the vault. But when he couldn’t get the vault open, the suspect just walked out the front door and left. Shortly after, an employee was able to get loose from the zip ties and call 911.

No one was physically harmed, but police said it was a “terrorizing event” for the employees involved.

Police said the suspect was likely hiding in the ceiling for more than 13 hours.
Police said the suspect was likely hiding in the ceiling for more than 13 hours.(Newscastle Police)

Police are still looking to identify the suspect, which they said will be difficult since he was wearing a face covering. However, they are confident that the suspect told someone about the incident, because “it is too bizarre a story for someone to keep to themselves.”

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips can be anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Zieglers were shocked to learn the man they paid $80,000 to build their pool did not have a...
WECT Investigates: Couple spends nearly $80k for botched pool install, learns contractor is unlicensed
One person airlifted to hospital after head-on collision between two vehicles
The suspect was apprehended near Mount Horeb Church
Police arrest Fayetteville man accused of robbing Elizabethtown bank
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant Health NHRMC leaders respond to questions about attack on emergency department employees
N.C. safeguarding nearly $1 Billion in unclaimed property
North Carolina has nearly a billion in unclaimed cash. How to see if some of it is yours!

Latest News

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.
Activist: Man shot by Minneapolis police didn’t live in raided apartment
Kody H. Kinsley
WECT EXCLUSIVE: New DHHS Secretary, a Wilmington native, talks about humble beginnings, COVID, and end of pandemic
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45...
Alabama police searching for allegedly abducted 12-year-old
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus, killing 1