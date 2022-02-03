Sheriff’s deputies arrest bank robbery suspect

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle chase in Bladen County led to the arrest of a person suspected of an attempted bank robbery at First Citizens Bank in Elizabethtown Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on social media by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, a bank robbery was reported to the Elizabethtown Police Department shortly before 5 p.m.

After hearing the suspect description and vehicle description, Bladen County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle on 87 E. They chased the suspect for about 10 miles before apprehending them near Mount Horeb Church.

