Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally for Donald Trump.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally for Donald Trump.(CNN, Pool via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani revealed himself as a contestant at the end of a taping of the popular TV show “The Masked Singer” Wednesday, prompting two of the judges to walk out.

According to a source with the show, judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked off stage when Giuliani unmasked himself.

Neither judge offered comment on the incident.

Giuliani became a polarizing figure when he insisted the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump despite lack of evidence.

He’s also been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Contestants on “The Masked Singer” perform in costumes, which hide their identity until the end of the show, when an eliminated contestant is unmasked.

The episode with Giuliani is expected to air on Fox next month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Zieglers were shocked to learn the man they paid $80,000 to build their pool did not have a...
WECT Investigates: Couple spends nearly $80k for botched pool install, learns contractor is unlicensed
One person airlifted to hospital after head-on collision between two vehicles
The suspect was apprehended near Mount Horeb Church
Fayetteville man accused of robbing Elizabethtown bank
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant Health NHRMC leaders respond to questions about attack on emergency department employees
Karley Shay Davis was last seen at 1111 Bavarian Drive on Saturday
New Hanover woman found safe

Latest News

FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison
Some flights have been canceled since the new networks were turned on last month, but...
Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of...
Unvaccinated 97 times more likely to die from COVID than those with boosters, CDC data shows
This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years
Olympics for App
Want to watch the Winter Olympics online? Here’s how