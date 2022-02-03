Road closure in Ogden area for two weeks starting Feb. 7

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The intersection of Stonybrook Road and Bedrock Court in Ogden will be closed for around two weeks starting Monday, Feb. 7.

Anyone using the road will take a detour to Middlesound Loop Road and Anchors Bend Way for the duration of the repairs. The closure is to make room for Stormwater Services to replace underground drainage pipes before they cause issues. You can see the exact location here.

“While it’s an unfortunate inconvenience for a few days to residents who might utilize this intersection, it’s an important improvement that must be made to prevent further issues from occurring,” said Timothy Lowe, Chief Project Engineer for Stormwater Services.

