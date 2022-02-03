North Carolina national forest to provide 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will come from North Carolina.

The U.S. Forest Service announced that the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, or “The People’s Tree” is selected each year from a different national forest. This is the third time a national forest in North Carolina will provide the tree, after 1998 and 1974.

“We know the best Christmas trees grow in North Carolina and we’re grateful to be home to four national forests that showcase our state’s natural beauty,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

“Having the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree selected from our state is an honor and emphasizes our responsibility to maintain and protect our public lands so future generations can enjoy all that our state has to offer.”

The 2021 White House Christmas tree came from Peak Farms in Ashe County, North Carolina.

A year-long celebration with the theme of “From the Mountains to the Sea” will be held that includes a conservation education campaign and a journey that takes the tree from North Carolina to Washington D.C.

“Our theme of ‘From the Mountains to the Sea’ represents the incredible diversity of North Carolina’s natural and cultural heritage,” James Melonas, National Forests in North Carolina forest supervisor said. “We are the birthplace of scientific forestry in America, the home of the first tract of land purchased to create the national forests in the eastern U.S., and within one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world.”

You can visit here to be a part of the festivities over the course of this year.

