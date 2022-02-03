Senior Connect
NHC COVID vaccination clinic to move to Pandemic Ops Center, rapid tests available

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services (NHCHHS) will be closing its COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Independence Mall and at the HHS health clinic next week and moving them over to the HHS Pandemic Operations Center at 1507 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

The last day for the Independence Mall vaccine clinic will be Tuesday, February 8 and the HHS health clinic will stop providing COVID vaccines after the close of business on Friday, February 11 (all other regular functions of the health clinic will continue at the HHS building).

“We’ve been working diligently to find highly qualified individuals to fill a variety of roles on the Pandemic Operations Team, and we’re very excited to begin serving our community by offering these valuable services all in one place,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell. “We will have set days and times for vaccinations that will be separate from our days and times for testing efforts, to ensure we don’t have potential exposures of positive cases with people who are there to get their vaccine to be protected. This central location will be able to provide the best service for our residents and be a valuable resource for vaccinations, boosters and testing as we continue the fight against COVID-19.”

The Pandemic Operations Center will open Monday February 14 for both COVID vaccination and COVID rapid testing for the community.

Vaccination Information

Beginning February 14, COVID-19 vaccine doses or boosters will be available at the Pandemic Operations Center on the following days:

  • Mondays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Fridays from 1-5 p.m.

Appointments to be vaccinated or boosted are encouraged and can be scheduled by visiting TakeMyShot.NC.gov. Walk-ups will also be accepted, but doses will be administered based on availability.

Please note, the vaccine made by Moderna received approval from the FDA January 31, 2022 and is now being marketed under the name ‘Spikevax’ for individuals age 18 years and older.

Testing Information

Beginning February 16, COVID-19 rapid tests will be available at the Pandemic Operations Center on the following days:

  • Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon

Appointments are strongly encouraged, and a link to schedule a testing appointment will be shared next week. There will be a limited number of walk-up testing opportunities available on a first-come, first-served basis; however, an appointment is strongly encouraged to guarantee a test can be administered.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines or testing, please contact the Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800.

If PCR testing is needed, a COVID-19 mass testing site is now open daily adjacent to New Hanover Regional Medical Center from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

