MacKenzie Scott gives $1.5 million gift to Communities In Schools Cape Fear

Communities In Schools helps assist students and families in need.
By WECT Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE FEAR AREA, N.C. (WECT) - Communities In Schools Cape Fear has been given a $1.5 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This was part of a $133.5 million donation distributed across 40 Communities In Schools affiliates.

CIS Cape Fear is a non-profit that works with schools and community agencies to help students and families in need. They staff 29 student support specialists who help students in need of food, tutoring, after school activities, money, and more. CIS Cape Fear works with a variety of schools and agencies in New Hanover, Pender and Duplin counties.

In the 2020-2021 school year, they connected 16,242 students with their resources. Out of 1,108 students who received case-managed services, 99% stayed in school and 89% improved academic performance. Currently, CIS Cape Fear plans for the donation to go towards building their capacity and maintaining programs where needed.

“We are thrilled about what this will mean for our local students,” said Louise Hicks, Executive Director of Communities In Schools Cape Fear.

