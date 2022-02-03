First Alert Forecast: warm and cold showers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast starts warm, turns cold, and is unsettled much of the way. Keep your WECT Weather App handy and set it to your location to give yourself the best chance to gracefully navigate the twists and turns.

Thursday opens the forecast period with balmy south breezes, 70+ high temperatures on the mainland, and readings in the cooler 60s for most Cape Fear beach communities. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds; a fog bank or passing shower are also options.

Ahead of a cold front, Friday will have a balmy temperature breakdown reminiscent of Thursday with inland 70s and coastal 60s despite gloomy skies. Keep your umbrella handy for the possibility of a stray morning shower and an even greater likelihood for evening rain.

Following the front, brace for colder weekend temperatures: 30s and 40s for most hours. An offshore wave of low pressure will sponsor lingering clouds and perhaps a few patches of rain; much of the new data has shifted the more enhanced rain odds to Monday.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days and stay abreast of forecast refinements with your WECT Weather App.

