First Alert Forecast: mild for now but a much colder weekend ahead, several shower chances ahead

By Eric Davis
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast starts warm, turns cold, and is unsettled much of the way. Keep your WECT Weather App handy and set it to your location to give yourself the best chance to gracefully navigate the twists and turns.

The Thursday evening forecast period opens with balmy south breezes, as a result lows will only drop into the lower 60s. Clouds will continue to increase and thicken, we’ll also see the occasional stray shower or fog bank.

Ahead of a cold front, Friday will have a balmy temperature breakdown reminiscent of Thursday with inland 70s and coastal 60s despite gloomy skies. Keep your umbrella handy for the possibility of a stray morning shower and an even greater likelihood for evening rain.

Following the front, brace for colder weekend temperatures: 30s and 40s for most hours. An offshore wave of low pressure will sponsor lingering clouds and perhaps a few patches of rain or even a little wintry mix early Sunday; much of the new data has shifted the more enhanced rain odds to Monday.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days and stay abreast of forecast refinements with your WECT Weather App.

