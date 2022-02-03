Senior Connect
Dead Crow Comedy Room hosting fundraiser for DREAMS Center

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Dead Crow Comedy Room is hosting a two-night event this week to raise funds for the DREAMS Center for Arts Education.

Shows will be held at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night with ticket proceeds going to DREAMS to help “possible for this high-quality, multi-disciplinary arts program to remain 100% tuition free to all kids.”

“The mission of DREAMS is to create a culture of confidence for youth and teens through equitable access to arts education, supported by values of respect, family and community,” the organization’s website states.

Friday night’s shows will feature DareDevil Improv for audience-interactive fun.

Saturday will feature local standup comedians Ellie Coleman, Mat Millner, Steve Marcinowski, Anthony Corvino, Wills Maxwell, Bridget Callahan, and Dead Crow’s own Timmy Sherrill.

Ticket information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

